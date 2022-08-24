Foundation Trains First Responders On Critical Incident Stress Management

Wednesday, August 24th 2022, 3:23 pm

The Warrior’s Rest Foundation provides training to first responders in Oklahoma to better cope with the emotional and mental challenges of traumatic incidents.

On Monday, immediately following a shooting involving two Oklahoma County deputies, Oklahoma City police officers assisted with the response and investigation. A team of OCPD officers that had been trained by the WRF was at the scene of the shooting, said Executive Director Brett Key.

“They responded and they were there for the guys on the scene,” Key said.

The foundation, so far this year, has trained about 1,500 first responders in law enforcement, fire departments, and ambulance services.

Key said one of the most significant challenges for responders who are in mourning is that their job does not slow down.

“You're going to see Oklahoma County deputies out working and doing their jobs tomorrow,” Key said. “They don't get to stay home they don't get to mourn.”

Connecting with loved ones after traumatic incidents is one of the most helpful ways to heal, Key said.



