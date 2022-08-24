WATCH: DEQ News Conference On Multiple Hazardous Waste Fires

Wednesday, August 24th 2022, 3:03 pm

By: News 9

Grady County District Attorney Jason Hicks and Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality general counsel Rob Singletary provided an update on fires sparked by hazardous material across the state.

Among the fires sparked by the waste occurred at Bordwine Development earlier this month.

Related: DEQ Issues Fines, Deadlines For Companies Storing Expired Hand Sanitizer

Singletary said the waste consisted of expired hand sanitizer at three separate sites.

You can watch the Tuesday afternoon news conference in full above.