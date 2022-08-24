Grady Co. Commissioner Embezzlement Trial Begins

Wednesday, August 24th 2022, 3:12 pm

By: News 9

The embezzlement trial against current Grady County commissioner Michael Walker began on Monday.

The District 1 commissioner is accused of using roughly $30,000 of county funds to make improvements to a private road outside his home.

An OSBI investigation found the project to be an illegal use of public money.

In a separate case, Walker and his assistant are charged with intimidating and spying on employees who helped the OSBI investigate the use of the money.

Walker's case went to jury deliberations on Wednesday.







