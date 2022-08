Wednesday, August 24th 2022, 2:15 pm

By: News 9

Oklahoma City firefighters are battling a fire on the city's northwest side.

The fire was reported near Northwest 23rd Street and North Utah Avenue.

Bob Mills SkyNews 9 was over the fire Wednesday afternoon.

Pilot Jim Gardner said a roof on the structure has collapsed, but no one was reported to be in the building at the time.

The damage is considered a total loss, according to the OKCFD.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story.