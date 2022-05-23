Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: May 22

Join News 9 Sports Director Dean Blevins and News On 6 Sports Director John Holcomb for the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz from Southern Hills Country Club

Monday, May 23rd 2022, 12:10 am

By: News 9, News On 6


TULSA, Oklahoma -

This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz


Dean Blevins and John Holcomb begin the show with their Opening Takes:

Justin Thomas Wins 2022 PGA Championship

Oklahoma Softball Advance's To Super Regionals

OSU Softball Advances To Third-Straight Super Regional

Viewer Question

OKC Thunder Rewarded With 2nd, 12th Picks In NBA Draft

Sportswriter Of 60 Years Has Attended Over 170 Major Tournaments

Play The Percentages
