Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: May 22

Monday, May 23rd 2022, 12:10 am
This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz
Dean Blevins and John Holcomb begin the show with their Opening Takes:
Justin Thomas Wins 2022 PGA Championship
Oklahoma Softball Advance's To Super Regionals
OSU Softball Advances To Third-Straight Super Regional
OKC Thunder Rewarded With 2nd, 12th Picks In NBA Draft
Sportswriter Of 60 Years Has Attended Over 170 Major Tournaments
May 23rd, 2022
May 21st, 2023
May 7th, 2023
April 30th, 2023
January 11th, 2025
January 11th, 2025
January 11th, 2025
January 11th, 2025