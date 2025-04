Oklahoma City police said a person was sent to the hospital in critical condition after they were hit by a car Saturday morning.

By: News 9

Oklahoma City police said a person was sent to the hospital in critical condition after they were hit by a car Saturday morning.

The collision happened around 12:45 a.m. near Southwest 59th Street and South Agnew Avenue.

Police said they were searching for a gray Chrysler.

This is a developing story.