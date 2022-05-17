×
Hannah's 9 a.m. Tuesday Forecast
Tuesday, May 17th 2022, 9:35 am
By:
Hannah Scholl
Hannah's 9 a.m. Tuesday Forecast
OKLAHOMA CITY -
Meteorologist Hannah Scholl has your 9 a.m. forecast for May 17, 2022.
Tulsa Police Respond After Person Hit By Car Near Southern Hills Country Club
News On 6
Tulsa Police say officers are responding to a crash involving a pedestrian near Southern Hills Country Club on Wednesday morning.
China: No Information Provided About March Plane Crash
Associated Press
China said Wednesday that U.S. investigators haven’t released any information about the cause of a China Eastern Airlines jetliner crash in March after The Wall Street Journal reported its flight data recorder indicated someone pushed the Boeing 737-800 into a steep dive.
