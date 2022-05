Tuesday, May 17th 2022, 7:52 am

As rain ends across the state, we'll heat things up Tuesday afternoon.

We top out in the low 90s across central Oklahoma.

Rain and storm chances return for western Oklahoma Tuesday afternoon and evening, but remain on the low end.

On Wednesday and Thursday, highs will get close to record-breaking territory.

A cold front that moves through Friday evening will bring in storm chances, and more noticeably a cool down into the 70s this weekend.