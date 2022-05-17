President Biden To Visit Families Of Buffalo Mass Shooting Victims

Tuesday, May 17th 2022, 6:44 am

By: News 9

On Tuesday, the President and First Lady are expected to visit the families of the 10 people killed in the Buffalo mass shooting.

President Biden is expected to call the shooter’s actions terrorism.

Police say the attack was racially motivated.

The shooter described himself as a white supremacist in a lengthy online post.

CBS News reports he drove nearly 200 miles to the grocery store in Buffalo specifically, because of the high percentage of black residents.

He scouted out the location back in March and planned to continue his attacks at other locations in the city.

Among those killed, a retired police lieutenant who worked security for the store.

"He was actually able to shoot the assailant twice, but he had on a bullet proof vest and he lost his life in the process,” President Biden stated.

The suspect pleaded not guilty over the weekend and is on suicide watch in jail.