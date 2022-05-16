Aspiring Attitudes Dance Studio Offers Classes For People Of All Abilities

Monday, May 16th 2022, 6:09 pm

Dancing is fun, it gets you moving and comes naturally. At Aspiring Attitudes dance studio there are classes for everyone, on every level.

The studio is a nonprofit dance studio for people with all abilities.

“Right now, we have probably around eighty students and two thirds of those are special needs,” said Sherry Bradshaw with Aspiring Attitudes.

Shannon Wrights started the studio about 13 years ago from her house, and for Shannon, this is personal.

“I am visually impaired and my entire childhood I wanted to dance, and I was held back a lot and not allowed to do it because of my vision,” said Wrights.

Wrights fought through the challenges to get her degree in dance management with the purpose of opening a studio where everyone is welcomed.

“Our mission is that we don’t turn anybody away. Shannon will find a way to figure out how to teach whatever,” said Bradshaw.

There are classes for the seasoned professionals, those that just want a way to stay active and they specialize in classes for those with special needs.

“Some of those are completely integrated meaning we have neurotypical students, some in walking crutches, and some children with autism all in the same class,” said Wrights.

Like with most studios there are recitals, but they also do community events.

“We go to assisted living centers, nursing homes and perform for the residents,” said Bradshaw

“Limitations, we don’t know them here. This woman is amazing at finding ways to adapt,” said Bradshaw.

Now the studio just moved to a bigger and better location. For information on class times visit their website or check out their Facebook page.



