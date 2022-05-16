Monday, May 16th 2022, 6:08 pm

Man Still Recovering In Hospital After Standoff In SE OKC

Improvised explosives and a pellet gun disguised as a pistol. New details emerge on a police shoot-out.

The suspect, 51-year-old Darren Solomon, was shot while pointing a gun at a police helicopter.

It happened Friday afternoon when Oklahoma City Police served a search warrant at a home near I-40 and Choctaw Road. Investigators say the warrant was for two counts of manufacturing flammable devices and one count of making an explosive device.

A Tactical Unit and Bomb Squad were both sent to the home.

"That's a typical thing when there's a tac team call-out," said Msgt. Gary Knight, with Oklahoma City Police. "You never know what kind of threats are present especially when you're serving a warrant like this."

David Sharp says he's lived on this street for over 30 years now and couldn't believe his road was blocked off when he got home that day.

"I thought maybe someone was hiding out in one of my barns," said Sharp "I have several barns back there and I thought that's why they told me to get away."

As officers moved closer, so too did Solomon.

"The suspect came out of his residence armed with a gun," said Knight. "Our helicopter was flying overhead, police helicopter at which time when he came out, he opened fire on the helicopter. Officers at the scene shot the man at that point."

Solomon was transported to OU Medical where he's still recovering.

It turns out the pistol Solomon used was a pellet gun that police say looked identical to a real firearm.

After investigating the property, officers also found material which could be used to make explosive devices.

No one else was hurt during the shooting. Both officers involved in the incident were placed on administrative leave while police continue to investigate.



