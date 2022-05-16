Sassy Mama: Taco Pizza

Monday, May 16th 2022, 4:47 pm

By: News 9

Sassy Mama is showing us how we can cook up a Taco Pizza at home!

Taco Pizza

Large flour tortillas Taco meat Lettuce, shredded Red Onion, diced Tomatoes, chopped Jalapeño, diced Fresh cilantro, chopped Sour cream or Mexican crema Cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese, shredded

Heat oven as high as it will go. Use a pizza stone or pizza steel. Place in the oven to preheat and come to full temperature. Use a pizza paddle and assemble your taco pizza on that for easy transfer into the oven. To assemble the taco pizza: put the tortilla on the paddle and add a layer of taco meat and sprinkle with cheese. Transfer the pizza to the hot oven and cook until the cheese is melted and the two-tier begins to brown and is crispy. Remove the pizza from the oven and place on a cutting board. Add shredded lettuce, tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, and drizzle with Crema. Cut into wedges to serve.

*** If you don’t have a pizza steel or pizza stone you can use the bottom of a stainless steel cookie sheet.



