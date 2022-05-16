Sassy Mama: Taco Pizza


Monday, May 16th 2022, 4:47 pm
By: News 9


Sassy Mama is showing us how we can cook up a Taco Pizza at home!

Taco Pizza

  1. Large flour tortillas
  2. Taco meat
  3. Lettuce, shredded
  4. Red Onion, diced
  5. Tomatoes, chopped
  6. Jalapeño, diced
  7. Fresh cilantro, chopped
  8. Sour cream or Mexican crema 
  9. Cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese, shredded

Heat oven as high as it will go. Use a pizza stone or pizza steel. Place in the oven to preheat and come to full temperature. Use a pizza paddle and assemble your taco pizza on that for easy transfer into the oven. To assemble the taco pizza: put the tortilla on the paddle and add a layer of taco meat and sprinkle with cheese. Transfer the pizza to the hot oven and cook until the cheese is melted and the two-tier begins to brown and is crispy. Remove the pizza from the oven and place on a cutting board. Add shredded lettuce, tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, and drizzle with Crema. Cut into wedges to serve. 

*** If you don’t have a pizza steel or pizza stone you can use the bottom of a stainless steel cookie sheet. 