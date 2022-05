Monday, May 16th 2022, 3:26 pm

By: News 9

Traffic on Meridian Ave near NW Expressway is blocked after a semi crashed into a power pole Monday afternoon.

The crash happened just after 3 p.m.

The area is currently being resurfaced, so traffic is slowed as it is. The crash closed Meridian in the area.

This is a developing story, it will be updated when the road reopens.