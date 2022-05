Monday, May 16th 2022, 1:01 pm

By: News 9

Monday begins the first day of practice for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills in Tulsa, and golfers have been teeing off since 7 a.m.

Practice rounds will happen until Wednesday and then on Thursday the first round of the championship will begin.

News 9’s Tevis Hillis was live at Southern Hills Country Club with a report on the week’s events.