Monday, May 16th 2022, 10:26 am

By: News 9, News On 6

Monday kicks off the inaugural Oklahoma Craft Beer Week.

44 breweries across the state are "tapping" into the event.

Every day this week there will be different deals at several Oklahoma taprooms.

A statewide beer collaboration called "Trail Mix" will also be released, with each brewery having their own special recipe.

You can get more information on this week's events by clicking here.