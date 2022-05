Monday, May 16th 2022, 7:27 am

On Monday afternoon, we'll see some brief relief from the summer heat.

Highs hit the low 80s in central Oklahoma.

Sunshine, with a cloud or two at times, takes hold for most of the day.

But late this evening and overnight, storm chances move through the state.

The summer-like heat returns for the rest of the work week, with record-breaking heat possible Wednesday and Thursday.

A pattern shift looks possible for the upcoming weekend as rain chances and a nice drop in our high temperatures return.