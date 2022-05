Sunday, May 15th 2022, 7:08 pm

By: News 9

Oklahoma City Police said a traffic stop led to a neighborhood crash Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened at SW 44th and Rancho Dr.

Police on the scene told News 9 that the gold four-door sedan is the suspect vehicle. Another vehicle, a red truck, was not involved in the pursuit but got caught up in the crash.

Police said the sedan had three total occupants inside.

No injuries were reported.