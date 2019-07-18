×
Watch Our Special: Southern Hills, The PGA Returns
×
Need to Know: Oklahoma Lake Levels
×
Weather Alerts: Click to See Watches and Warnings
Closings
MENU
LIVE
@10PM
LIVE
NOW
72°
Feels like 75°
News
Weather
Sports
Oklahoma's Own Originals
Video
Contests
Recipes
About Us
Seen On
Careers
Brand Focus
Signup
Login
News Home
Tulsa Race Massacre
Something Good
Oklahoma Media Center
AC Covers DC
Crime
Gathering Place
Educate Oklahoma
Coronavirus
Politics
Covering the Capitol
About Your Retirement
Special Coverage
Oklahoma Earthquakes
Events
Weather Home
Bob Mills Weather Center
NextGen Live Radar
National Radar
Watches & Warnings
PikePass SKYCAMS
Bob Mills SkyNews 9 HD
The Storm Chasers
David's Wild Weather Camp
Jed's Bus Stop Forecast
Lake Levels
Traffic
Weather App
Weather 101
David's Storm Map
Sports Home
PGA 2022
Team of the Week
OU
OSU
TU
ORU
Thunder
Ford Sports Blitz
Our State, Our Heisman
High School Football
Scores & Schedules
Athlete of the Week
Play of the Week
Spirit Stick
Home
Weather Vault
Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 Years Later
We Remember: 25 Years Later
The Storm Chasers
My Daughter's Murder
Oklahoma Together
Something Good
Trips On A Tankful
Ahead of the Storm
Holiday Adventures Week: 2020
State Fair Stories
First and Football
Summer Staycations
Special Reports
Red Dirt Diaries
Video Home
Video Requests
Contests Home
Text & Win
Recipes Home
About Us Home
Meet the News Team
Buying Guides
Products
Advertise with Us
Food for Kids
TV Schedule
NOW Cable Listings
News 9 Plus
Seen On
Links Mentioned
Women's History Month
Daily Pledge
Oklahoma Together
Job Listings
Brand Focus Home
Brand Focus
Job Listings
Brand Focus
Join the conversation (
)
Sunday, May 15th 2022, 9:34 pm
More Like This
Security Guard Killed In Buffalo Shooting Hailed As Hero
CBS News
fffdddddddddddddddddddd
Security Guard Killed In Buffalo Shooting Hailed As Hero
CBS News
fffdddddddddddddddddddd
News 9 6 A.M. Newscast (August 31)
News 9
News 9 6 A.M. Newscast (August 31)
News 9 6 A.M. Newscast (August 31)
News 9
News 9 6 A.M. Newscast (August 31)
What Caught My Eye: August 13
News 9
See what caught the News 9 at 9 a.m. team's eye on August 13.
What Caught My Eye: August 13
News 9
See what caught the News 9 at 9 a.m. team's eye on August 13.
Southbound Lanes Of Council Closed After Crash
News 9
The southbound lanes of Council are closed at 34th Street after a crash this morning.
Southbound Lanes Of Council Closed After Crash
News 9
The southbound lanes of Council are closed at 34th Street after a crash this morning.
View More Stories
More Like This
Security Guard Killed In Buffalo Shooting Hailed As Hero
CBS News
fffdddddddddddddddddddd
News 9 6 A.M. Newscast (August 31)
News 9
News 9 6 A.M. Newscast (August 31)
What Caught My Eye: August 13
News 9
See what caught the News 9 at 9 a.m. team's eye on August 13.
Southbound Lanes Of Council Closed After Crash
News 9
The southbound lanes of Council are closed at 34th Street after a crash this morning.
News 9 10 p.m. Newscast (May 29)
News 9
Watch News 9's May 29, 2021 10 p.m. newscast now.
AOTS part 4 test
News 9
Test test test
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Live Updates: Severe Storms Drop Large Hail Across Oklahoma
News On 6
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Adair, Cherokee, Creek, Haskell, Hughes, Latimer, Le Flore, Lincoln, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Sequoyah, Tulsa and Wagoner counties until 10 p.m.
Live Updates: Severe Storms Drop Large Hail Across Oklahoma
News On 6
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Adair, Cherokee, Creek, Haskell, Hughes, Latimer, Le Flore, Lincoln, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Sequoyah, Tulsa and Wagoner counties until 10 p.m.
Sooners Run-Rule Mountaineers To Win Series
OU Athletics
Tanner Tredaway and Brett Squires each homered and notched three RBIs to lead the Oklahoma baseball team to a 17-7 series-clinching victory over West Virginia in seven innings Sunday afternoon at L. Dale Mitchell Park.
Sooners Run-Rule Mountaineers To Win Series
OU Athletics
Tanner Tredaway and Brett Squires each homered and notched three RBIs to lead the Oklahoma baseball team to a 17-7 series-clinching victory over West Virginia in seven innings Sunday afternoon at L. Dale Mitchell Park.
Cowboy Baseball Comeback Bid Falls Short
OSU Athletics
Oklahoma State dropped a 6-4 contest to Texas Tech Sunday at O'Brate Stadium.
Cowboy Baseball Comeback Bid Falls Short
OSU Athletics
Oklahoma State dropped a 6-4 contest to Texas Tech Sunday at O'Brate Stadium.
14 Year Old Girl Graduates College With 2 Degrees
Anjelicia Bruton
A 14-year-old girl from Oklahoma graduates college with honors, not from one but two colleges. The Muhammad house is full of scholars and their home is decorated with all of their accomplishments.
14 Year Old Girl Graduates College With 2 Degrees
Anjelicia Bruton
A 14-year-old girl from Oklahoma graduates college with honors, not from one but two colleges. The Muhammad house is full of scholars and their home is decorated with all of their accomplishments.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Live Updates: Severe Storms Drop Large Hail Across Oklahoma
News On 6
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Adair, Cherokee, Creek, Haskell, Hughes, Latimer, Le Flore, Lincoln, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Sequoyah, Tulsa and Wagoner counties until 10 p.m.
Sooners Run-Rule Mountaineers To Win Series
OU Athletics
Tanner Tredaway and Brett Squires each homered and notched three RBIs to lead the Oklahoma baseball team to a 17-7 series-clinching victory over West Virginia in seven innings Sunday afternoon at L. Dale Mitchell Park.
Cowboy Baseball Comeback Bid Falls Short
OSU Athletics
Oklahoma State dropped a 6-4 contest to Texas Tech Sunday at O'Brate Stadium.
14 Year Old Girl Graduates College With 2 Degrees
Anjelicia Bruton
A 14-year-old girl from Oklahoma graduates college with honors, not from one but two colleges. The Muhammad house is full of scholars and their home is decorated with all of their accomplishments.
California Churchgoers Detained Gunman In Deadly Attack
Associated Press
Police say churchgoers detained the gunman who shot multiple people Sunday at a California church, calling their intervention an act of “exceptional heroism and bravery.”
Supermarket Shooter Sought Black Neighborhood, Official Says
Associated Press
The white 18-year-old who shot and killed 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket had researched the local demographics while looking for places with a high concentration of Black residents, arriving there at least a day in advance to conduct reconnaissance, law enforcement officials said Sunday.
View More Stories