Sunday, May 15th 2022, 2:47 pm

By: News 9

News 9 Chief Photographer Michael Johnston said he stopped traffic near Rockwell and Hefner to help a mother duck and her babies cross the street.

Then, he noticed some of the ducklings had fallen into a storm drain.

With the help of an Oklahoma City firefighter, they rescued the babies and reunited the feathered family once again.