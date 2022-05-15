Del City Standoff Lands 2 Men In Custody

Saturday, May 14th 2022, 7:33 pm

Kelvin Lawrence and Michael Grey are both behind bars at the Oklahoma County Detention Center. Police said this all started from a shooting back in April.

Oklahoma City and Del City police were trying to serve a search warrant to arrest Lawrence from a home in Del City when he refused to come out.

“He barricaded himself and was unwilling for a while to come out,” Sgt. Dillon Quirk said.

Police said Lawrence is connected to a shooting at a home in SE OKC.

“One person had shot one round at their house,” Sgt. Dillon Quirk said.

A probable cause affidavit said Lawrence was fighting with his girlfriend of 17 years. He was sleeping outside in his car and she went to wake him up for work.

As she walked back inside, court documents said "Lawrence shot at the resident, striking the living room window." No one was injured.

“The next thing we knew there was cop cars coming down by my place, down the street a little bit and then about 22 cop cars came and the swat team came,” Bob Thompson said.

Officers filed an arrest warrant for Lawrence, accusing him of discharging a weapon into a dwelling and planning to perform an act of violence.

Thompson said he was watching the standoff between Lawrence and police on the news. He said he knew immediately it was related to the shooting in his neighborhood a month ago.

Lawrence walked out along with Michael Grey after tear gas was deployed. Lawrence and Grey were arrested, both accused of obstructing an officer. Grey is also accused of harboring a fugitive.