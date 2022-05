Saturday, May 14th 2022, 2:16 pm

By: News 9, News On 6

Parts of Hughes County were shaken up by an earthquake Saturday afternoon.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake checked in with a magnitude of 3.2 around 2 p.m. Saturday.

The epicenter of the earthquake is located approximately 2.9 miles west-northwest of Horntown.

