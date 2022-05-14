×
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (May 14)
Saturday, May 14th 2022, 12:57 pm
News 9
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (May 14)
OKLAHOMA CITY -
Watch News 9's May 14, 2022 9 a.m. newscast now.
Top Headlines
OU Rally Falls Short As West Virginia Evens Series
OU Athletics
The Oklahoma baseball team scored two runs in the ninth inning, but its rally fell short against West Virginia, 9-8 Saturday afternoon at L. Dale Mitchell Park.
OU Rally Falls Short As West Virginia Evens Series
OU Athletics
The Oklahoma baseball team scored two runs in the ninth inning, but its rally fell short against West Virginia, 9-8 Saturday afternoon at L. Dale Mitchell Park.
10 Dead, Suspect Arrested In Mass Shooting At Buffalo, N.Y., Supermarket
Associated Press
A gunman wearing military gear and livestreaming with a helmet camera opened fire with a rifle at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket in what authorities called “racially motived violent extremism,” killing 10 people and wounding three others Saturday before he was arrested, authorities said.
10 Dead, Suspect Arrested In Mass Shooting At Buffalo, N.Y., Supermarket
Associated Press
A gunman wearing military gear and livestreaming with a helmet camera opened fire with a rifle at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket in what authorities called “racially motived violent extremism,” killing 10 people and wounding three others Saturday before he was arrested, authorities said.
Oklahoma State Upsets Sooners 4-3 In Big 12 Final
Drake Johnson
The Oklahoma State Cowgirls took down the No. 1 Sooners 4-3 in extra innings on Saturday to claim the 2022 Big 12 Championship.
Oklahoma State Upsets Sooners 4-3 In Big 12 Final
Drake Johnson
The Oklahoma State Cowgirls took down the No. 1 Sooners 4-3 in extra innings on Saturday to claim the 2022 Big 12 Championship.
Storm Chasers Face Host Of Dangers Beyond Severe Weather
Associated Press
The deaths of four storm chasers in car crashes over the last two weeks have underscored the dangers of pursuing severe weather events as more people clog back roads and highways searching for a glimpse of a lightning bolt or tornado, meteorologists and chasers say.
Storm Chasers Face Host Of Dangers Beyond Severe Weather
Associated Press
The deaths of four storm chasers in car crashes over the last two weeks have underscored the dangers of pursuing severe weather events as more people clog back roads and highways searching for a glimpse of a lightning bolt or tornado, meteorologists and chasers say.
View More Stories
