Saturday, May 14th 2022, 12:53 pm

By: News 9

Oklahoma’s oldest and largest craft beer festival returns to the metro just in time to beat the heat.

You can enjoy more than 80 local breweries from across the state Saturday at the OKC Fairgrounds.

Attendees must purchase tickets on the state fair's website for the first session (1-4 p.m.) or the second session (6-9 p.m.)

You have to be 21 or older to enjoy the festival.