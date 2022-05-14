FBI Charges 8 With Trafficking Drugs Through Edmond Home To East Coast

Friday, May 13th 2022, 9:52 pm

Federal prosecutors on Friday filed drug conspiracy charges against eight people for allegedly trafficking “large quantities” of methamphetamine and cocaine through the Oklahoma City area, specifically a residential home in South Edmond.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation served a search warrant at the home on Shady Tree Lane, which is near Oklahoma Christian University, on Thursday. Agents found 10 packages of cocaine, a five-gallon bucket “filled approximately halfway with what appeared to be methamphetamine,” and other drug paraphernalia inside.

“Law enforcement does not have exact weights for the drugs due to the large quantity that was obtained during the search warrant,” an FBI special agent wrote in the criminal affidavit filed Friday.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s office of the Western District Court of Oklahoma did not comment Friday citing the ongoing investigation.

Victoriano Neri Hernandez and Antonio Ortiz Herrera were the leaders of the operation, which the FBI dubbed the “Neri-Ortiz” drug trafficking operation, according to the complaint.

The group of eight are charged with funneling drugs from Mexico to multiple states. The states in which they did the most businesses were Texas, Oklahoma, North Carolina, and Kentucky.

Drugs were “transported into the United States via camper shells attached to the beds of pickup trucks,” according to the complaint.

Agents also served a search warrant at a home in Venus, Texas on Thursday, where they found 40 packages of cocaine weighing at least a pound each.

Hernandez and Herrera are both in custody at the Pottawatomie County Public Safety Center, according to court documents, along with two other suspects. The Oklahoma City federal court scheduled a hearing for Hernandez and Herrera for Thursday.

Four of the eight charged with the conspiracy are not in custody.



