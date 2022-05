Friday, May 13th 2022, 6:36 pm

By: News 9

The Oklahoma State Cowgirl softball team defeated Texas 6-1 in the Big 12 Conference semifinals to clinch a spot in the Big 12 Title Game.

The Cowgirls will face in-state rival Oklahoma for the crown.

The game is Saturday at 2 p.m. at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.