Friday, May 13th 2022, 2:08 pm

By: News 9

Due to anticipated weather, the University of Oklahoma Commencement ceremony has been moved to the Lloyd Noble Center.

Commencement will take place Friday, May 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Doors to the Lloyd Noble Center will open at 5:30 p.m.

The event will be livestreamed at link.ou.edu/may-2022-commencement.

Additional information is available at https://www.ou.edu/commencement.