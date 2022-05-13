Kendrick Lamar's Brand New North American Tour To Kick Off In Oklahoma City

Friday, May 13th 2022, 11:54 am

By: Nate Kotisso

Hours after the release of his fifth studio album Friday, musician Kendrick Lamar announced a new world tour set to begin this summer in Oklahoma City.

According to Lamar's website, the tour will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. July 19 at the Paycom Center.

Lamar will be joined on tour by artists Baby Keem and Tanna Leone.

The tour, called "The Big Steppers Tour," is named in part, for his new project called "Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers."

The album is Lamar's first studio album release in five years.

A link to Lamar's website can be found here.