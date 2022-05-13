Friday, May 13th 2022, 8:28 am

New State Law Provides Ways To Bring More Direct Flights To Oklahoma Airports

A new state law is providing ways to bring more direct flights to airports across Oklahoma.

This new law would come in the form of a grant program.

Under the program, the state can now partner with airports and communities to try and bring in more direct flights to places, like Will Rogers World Airport.

Written by Republican State Senator Paul Rosino (R) - Oklahoma City, Senate Bill 1641 would have the new grant program be administered by the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission.

Through it, groups like nonprofits could put money into the program.

The funds would then be vetted by the commission.

If approved, groups who put in at least 20% of the project funds would enter an agreement with the state to start the projects with the ultimate goal of bringing in more direct flights.

"I go to many trade shows to find companies, one of the first questions they ask is do you have direct access if we were to come there for our employees," said Senator Rosino. "We don't. In many cases, we don't and that is where the impediment comes in for economic devolvement."

Alongside the grant program, the new law would create a revolving fund, consisting of money received from the Tax Commission, and donations and gifts if it’s all deemed appropriate by the legislature.