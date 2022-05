Friday, May 13th 2022, 7:24 am

By: News 9

Putnam City Public Schools has revised its sexual harassment policy and some staff members are not happy.

According to the policy, a person must submit a written complaint to the compliance officer within 10 days of the alleged incident for the accusation to be considered "formal."

This raised concerns with staff, since victims often take time to come forward, and this policy limits the amount of time an alleged incident is deemed reportable.