Friday, May 13th 2022, 7:20 am

By: News 9

Metro Father Reunited With Son After Car Stolen With Child Inside

A metro dad is reunited with his little boy Friday morning after Oklahoma City Police say someone stole the man's car with his child inside.

Police say the driver quickly realized the child was in the back after stealing the car near Northwest 23rd and Portland.

Police say the suspect left the boy just around the corner.

No arrests have been made.

The child was not hurt.