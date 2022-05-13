Hot Weather Continues Ahead Of Evening Storm Chances

Friday, May 13th 2022, 12:45 pm

12:42 p.m. - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Pottawatomie and Seminole counties until 1:30 p.m.

11:56 a.m. - Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Pottawatomie and Seminole Counties until 12:45 p.m.

11:19 a.m. - Flash Flood Warning issued for Lincoln, Pottawatomie and Seminole County until 2:15pm Friday.

10:29 a.m. - Flash Flood Warning issued for Okfuskee County until 2:30 p.m. Friday.

9:40 a.m. - Flash Flood Warning issued for Seminole County until 12:45 p.m. Friday.

---------------------------------

Happy Friday, Oklahoma!

It's going to be another hot day.

I know lots of folks have big plans Friday evening.

Storm chances go up ahead of a stalled cold front.

On Friday afternoon, a few isolated storms are possible.

In the evening, more widespread scattered storms will develop.

These storms could produce quarter to golf ball size hail, winds up to 75 mph and will pose a very low tornado threat.

It is May, but the low-level wind profile will not be favorable Friday for tornadoes.

That is why the threat is low, not completely zero.

Have a great day, but stay plugged in.

Our team will be here and trackers will be out to bring you updates as storms fire.