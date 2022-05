Thursday, May 12th 2022, 9:06 pm

By: News 9

Amanda Taylor helped the City Rescue Mission with the grand opening of a new cafe on Thursday evening.

It's serving up more than a just a good meal. By visiting the Rise Cafe we can help someone working their way out of homelessness.

It'll provide the workers skills they need for down the road and it will help reduce stigma of those who are homeless.

Grab a cup of coffee or lunch - you'll find it on the Northwest Corner of Reno and Shartel.

For now it's open during the week from 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.