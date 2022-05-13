Cowgirl Softball Advances In Big 12 Tournament

Thursday, May 12th 2022, 9:06 pm

By: OSU Athletics

A complete game shutout from Kelly Maxwell and a two-run fifth inning helped the No. 7/8 Oklahoma State softball team defeat Kansas, 2-0, on day one of the Big 12 Tournament in Oklahoma City.

With the win, the Cowgirls improved to 39-12 on the season and advanced to the semifinals of the Big 12 tournament.

The 2022 Big 12 co-Pitcher of the Year, Maxwell held the Jayhawks (16-34 overall) scoreless on four hits and struck out nine to improve to 16-4.

With the two teams scoreless in the fifth inning, OSU shortstop Kiley Naomi walked and then stole second. She advanced to third on a bunt single by Chelsea Alexander, who also stole second. Chyenne Factor hit a sacrifice fly to right field that scored Naomi and advanced Alexander to third. KU pitcher Kasey Hamilton then turned her back on the play and Alexander caught her and catcher Shelby Gayre off guard and sprinted home to add an insurance run.

"As soon as I saw that pitcher turn her back, after they threw it back to her, that catcher also took her mitt off," Alexander said. "She was walking away not really paying attention to me, but as soon as she took that glove off, I just went."

Maxwell pitched her way out of a jam in the seventh inning to close the game. The first two runners reached via a dropped-third strike and a hit by pitch. Maxwell then forced a groundout to second baseman Brianna Evans. The next at bat went nine pitches before Maxwell struck out Sara Roszak. The final out was a line drive caught by Katelynn Carwile.

The Cowgirls take on the winner of tonight's game between Texas and Texas Tech in tomorrow's semifinal. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. CT.

