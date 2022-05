Thursday, May 12th 2022, 9:03 pm

By: News 9

OU Softball Looks To Stay Sharp Heading Into Big 12 Semis

The 49-1 Sooner softball team is ranked #1 in the nation and has a bye heading into the Big 12 Conference Tournament Semifinal.

While the team has played lights out throughout the season, head coach Patty Gasso says her team needs to sharpen up.

The Sooners are set to play Iowa State Friday at 1 p.m.

The OSU Cowgirls take on Texas on the other side of the bracket. That game is Friday following the OU-ISU match.

All Big 12 Tournament games are at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.