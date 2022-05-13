Oklahoma City Pastor In Court Following Arrest During Julius Jones Protest

Thursday, May 12th 2022, 9:11 pm

Judge Perry Hudson decided not to make a decision in Derrick Scobey's hearing until there's more evidence presented.

This hearing stems from Scobey's arrest during a protest in November ahead of a scheduled execution date for Julius Jones.

There wasn't an empty seat in Judge Hudson's courtroom, supporters even spilled out into the hallway.

“Today I feel like George Bailey from “It’s a Wonderful Life,” when everyone came to his support,” Scobey said.

Scobey is the Pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church is facing one count of obstructing a roadway and refusing to comply with a lawful order.

Defense attorney Joe White argues Scobey never impeded the flow of traffic and the area Scobey was in was blocked off for protestors.

They referred to a social media post made by the Oklahoma City Police Department saying, "We are placing barricades near the Governor's mansion to provide a safe space for those who show up for peaceful gatherings."

“You just don't close down Northeast 23rd Street without a bunch of interagency communication,” White said.

The state said law enforcement can tell you to move to ensure the flow of traffic and everyone’s safety. By entering the street and not adhering to a trooper's command, the state said Scobey did commit a public offense. Scobey said he was the only one arrested, yet several others were in the street as well.

“They didn't comply with a lawful command, but they complied with my request for them to remove themselves. Something's wrong with that for them to listen to me and not them,” Scobey said.

