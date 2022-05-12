Mustang Senior Surprised With $60,000 OG&E Scholarship

Thursday, May 12th 2022, 6:12 pm

It’s graduation season, while that comes with a lot of celebrating and looking back on life’s accomplishments, it also means planning for the future. For one Mustang senior, planning on paying for college just got a whole lot easier.

“I thought they’d tell me by email or something, not a huge precession,” said Adrianna Cheverie, scholarship recipient.

Each year multiple high school seniors are awarded a $60,000 OG&E Positive Energy Scholarship. The presentation is always a surprise for the winners.

“Adrianna was completely surprised as was her dad, who was here today. That’s what we love is the surprised look on their face because it is such a life changing opportunity,” said Lindsay Laird, manager of community outreach for OG&E.

The scholarships are awarded to students pursuing careers in an energy related field and in need of financial assistance.

“I’m glad that I can just focus on school now, and not worry so hard about having to pay off,” said Cheverie.

Out of 300 applicants this year, Adrianna is one of three selected.

“Based on her academic achievements, her future plans to pursue mechanical engineering, her financial needs,” said Laird.

Even though Adrianna had a lot of qualifications, she never assumed she would receive the scholarship.

“It was up in the air; I didn’t know if I was going to get it. Because there might have been someone with better academics than me, potentially, someone that has more leadership and community service than me,” said Cheverie.

With the scholarship now in hand, Adriann is Stillwater bound this fall.



