Thursday, May 12th 2022, 5:37 pm

By: News 9

At Least 1 Person Taken Into Custody In Standoff

Oklahoma City and Del City police were at a scene where a suspect has barricaded themselves inside a home.

Authorities said they were trying to serve a warrant at the home Thursday afternoon near Southeast 44th Street and Sooner Road.

News 9 was there on the ground as two people were taken into custody just before 5:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City police said one of the suspects is connected to a drive-by shooting that happened at a time and location yet to be confirmed by officers.

The second person was arrested for harboring a fugitive.

This is a developing story.



