OKC Offers Free Landfill Day For Residential Trash Customers

Thursday, May 12th 2022, 4:52 pm

By: News 9

Spring cleaning season is upon us. That means Oklahoma City residential solid waste customers can get rid of their extra junk or landscape debris during the City’s Free Landfill Day on Saturday, May 14.

Customers may drop off their items between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the following participating landfills.

East Oak Landfill - 3201 Mosley Road (NE 36th Street, east of Sooner Road, south side of street) Oklahoma City Landfill – 7001 S. Bryant Ave. Oklahoma Landfill – 7600 SW 15th St. Northeast Landfill – 2601 N. Midwest Blvd. Spencer, OK (Construction and demolition materials only)

Customers must present a photo ID along with an original, current Oklahoma City Utilities bill (no photocopies accepted), or a printed e-bill to drop as proof of customer status. To present a copy of your e-bill, visit okcutilities.com online or via the mobile app, then click on the “View Bill” icon under the Billing Section. When the bill pops up, you can either print off a paper copy, or download it to your mobile device.

Each residential household may drop off one load of household waste using a passenger vehicle or truck up to a one-ton and one trailer up to 16-feet long. Commercial waste haulers are not allowed.

All regular bulky waste rules apply to Free Landfill Day. Landfills will not accept household hazardous waste, tires, oils and toxins, car batteries, propane tanks, pool chemicals, electronic waste, and any appliances containing Freon or other refrigerants.

For more information about Free Landfill Day, call Utility Customer Services at 297-2833 or visit online at www.okc.gov/water.