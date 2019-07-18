×
Watch Our Special: Southern Hills, The PGA Returns
Thursday, May 12th 2022, 5:54 pm
Dino's Movie Moment: 'Firestarter'
News 9
Two new movies are hitting theaters this weekend, including one based on a Stephen King classic.
Ask Sassy: Foods As Fertilizers
News 9
On this week's Ask Sassy, we're talking about foods around your house that can be used as a fertilizer.
What Caught My Eye: May 12
News 9
Here's what's catching the News 9 Team's eye on May 12, 2022.
What Caught My Eye: May 11
News 9
Here's what's catching the News 9 Team's eye on May 11, 2022.
Sassy Mama On The Road: Planting Season
News 9
Sassy Mamma was on the road to let us know about planting season and an app about gardening from an Oklahoma City couple.
Legislative Latino Caucus Hosts Hispanic Cultural Day At State Capitol
News 9
The Legislative Latino Caucus is hosting Hispanic Cultural Day at the State Capitol Tuesday.
Bronx Zoo Breeding Program Helps Bison Restoration In Oklahoma
News On 6
The Osage Nation is adding to its bison herd, with six pure American Bison.
City Announces Plans For Route 66 Museum In Tulsa
News On 6
The plans for a Route 66 museum in Tulsa call for it to be more than just a museum. It's going to be at the intersection of Route 66 and Riverside drive.
Therapy Thoughts: Elementary School Anxiety, Child Moving Out Of State, & More
David Prock
Dr. Brenda Lloyd Jones from the University of Oklahoma joined News On 6 at 4 to answer your questions and provide some therapy advice.
Hamilton Elementary In Tulsa Hosts 'Olympic' Games For Students
News On 6
A Tulsa elementary school is celebrating the end of the school year by holding Olympic-style games for the kids. News On 6's Mallory Thomas visited Hamilton Elementary to get a look at the action.
Tulsa Film, Music Program Launches New Fund To Support Local Musicians
News On 6
The Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts, and Culture is launching a new "Creative Content Fund" to support local musicians.
Tulsa Restaurants Eager For PGA Championship Crowds
Kristen Weaver
Bars and restaurants near Tulsa's Southern Hills Country Club are working overtime to get ready for the tens of thousands of people visiting for the PGA.
