OSDH: Senate Confirms Keith Reed As Oklahoma Commissioner Of Health

Thursday, May 12th 2022, 10:32 am

By: News 9, News On 6

After serving interim duties for the Oklahoma State Department of Health, the Senate has confirmed Keith Reed as the Oklahoma Commissioner of Health.

OSDH confirmed the selection Thursday morning.

Reed was nominated by Gov. Kevin Stitt.

In a statement, Reed spoke about his selection as the new commissioner of health.

“It is a true honor to be selected as the Commissioner of Health,” Reed stated.

Keith Reed has been working for the OSDH for almost 20 years, working in multiple roles across that time.

He has a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Northeastern State University in Oklahoma as well as a Master of Public Health Degree from the University of Oklahoma.

Reed is also an Oklahoma Air National Guard Colonel, who has served several tours, as well as a 137th Special Operations Medical Group Commander.