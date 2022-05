Thursday, May 12th 2022, 8:03 am

By: News 9

The state medical examiner says an inmate who died earlier this year at the Oklahoma County Detention Center had fentanyl in is system at the time.

Austin Bishop was being held in connection with an Oklahoma City murder when jail officials say he was found unresponsive in his cell back in January.

An autopsy also revealed he was COVID positive.

The medical examiner determined his death was an accident.