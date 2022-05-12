Sunny And Breezy Conditions, Storm Potential In Western Oklahoma

Thursday, May 12th 2022, 6:43 am

Sunny, hot and breezy Thursday!

Highs will be just a few degrees shy of the record in Oklahoma City.

Thursday afternoon and evening, trackers will be in western Oklahoma.

Storms will try to develop out in the Texas panhandle.

Any storm that forms will move to the northeast and will be severe.

The threat for large hail and damaging winds will be present.

Hail up to golf balls and winds up to 65 mph are possible.

On Thursday night, storms will weaken as they move into central and northern Oklahoma.

On Friday, a cold front will move into the west.

Ahead of this boundary, severe storms will be possible.

Best chance for rain and storms will be northeast of Oklahoma City.

However, any storms that forms in the risk zone will need to be monitored.

Large hail, damaging winds and a very low tornado threat.