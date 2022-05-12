Enid Police Department Opens New Training Center For Recruits, State Agencies

Wednesday, May 11th 2022, 9:15 pm

A state-of-the-art training facility for first responders is now open in the northern part of our state.

“We do CLEET Basic Academy, so we have helped 7-8 other agencies other than our own here training police officers in the state of Oklahoma,” said Nick John, a Lieutenant and training teacher with the Enid Police Department.

The Enid Chief of Police said they are the first department in the state to have this technology.

“The Simulator is unique to the state of Oklahoma, it is a five-screen system. Right now, we are the only ones in the state of Oklahoma that has it,” said Bryan Skaggs, the Chief of Police.

Before the center, Enid Police Department recruits traveled to Ada to train.

“We use the simulator for all kinds of things; de-escalation skills, marksmanship, scenario-based training from mental health aspects, traffic stops, officer involved shootings, hostage situations,” said Lt. John.

“What we wanted to do was design a training center that was more like a college classroom and that is what we have done. It holds about 50 students and then we do regional training here as well as police academy,” said Chief Skaggs.

The 4,000 square foot facility has the classroom next to the VirTra Simulation System.

“We can have a class in the classroom watching the officer during the simulation. It keeps the officer from getting too nervous, but the students in the classroom can learn from him from what he is doing good and bad,” said Lt. John.

Skaggs hopes the new technology will attract new recruits.

“One of my goals is to have Enid as the regional training center for Northwest Oklahoma and I think we are moving forward in that process,” he said.

Soon, the Department will open the center to residents and businesses that also want to train at the facility.



