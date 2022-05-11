5 People Arrested In Connection To Multiple Armed Robberies

Wednesday, May 11th 2022, 6:14 pm

Five people are in custody in connection to a string of armed robberies.

It all started early Wednesday morning, around 5:30. That's when police were called to a hotel in 2200 block of S. Meridan. A man says he heard a knock on the door and when he opened it several people robbed him at gunpoint. They then ran to the parking lot and tried to steal his car. But instead left in their white town car.

About an hour later officers were called to 6600 block of May where a man says he was getting gas at this OnCue when he was approached by two men, one with a gun. The men forced their way into his car and demanded they drive him to these nearby apartments. The two men were joined by other accomplices and robbed the man and then they fled in the same white Towncar.

It wasn't long before police were able to locate the town car about seven blocks away they chased the vehicle though the parking lot of the Potomac apartments. Two of the suspects bailed as the car crashed into a vacant apartment. Five people were eventually taken into custody.

Police say in addition to all this, they may be related to other crimes.

“I was given information there was another armed robbery in another jurisdiction that could be related,” said OKCPD Sgt. Dillon Quirk. “And we might possibly have more victims inside our own city. We just don’t know yet, it’s too early in the investigation.”

Right now, the suspects likely face kidnapping and armed robbery charges.



