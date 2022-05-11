Health Experts Offer Tips For Staying Healthy This Summer

Wednesday, May 11th 2022, 6:24 pm

With summer-like temperatures already here and the last day of school quickly approaching, experts at OU Health have tips on how you can keep your kids safe this summer.

Dr. Ryan Brown, an emergency room pediatrician at OU Children's Hospital, said what he sees most in the summer are heat exhaustion and sunburn.

To avoid these, Dr. Brown said parents need to be prepared.

Hydrate your kids before any outdoor activity, during the activity as well as after the activity is over.

Apply sunscreen to your kids not just once but often during a day where they'll be outside a lot.

"What parents don't realize is that children's skin, especially less than four or five years of age, is more sensitive to the sun than adults, so it's very important that adults and parents put sunscreen on their kids,” Dr. Brown said.

With families heading to pools and lakes to beat the heat, Dr. Brown suggests parents ensuring your kids are always wearing proper flotation devices and are under adult supervision at all times.

If you're at a pool party or gathering, make sure there is a designated adult watching all the kids.

Dr. Brown also said not to leave kids or pets unattended in vehicles when it's hot outside.