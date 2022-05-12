Wednesday, May 11th 2022, 10:21 pm

By: News 9

Police Chase Ends In NW Oklahoma City, Suspect In Custody Wrap Up

A police chase came to an end in NW Oklahoma City on Wednesday afternoon after a long undercover pursuit.

Under cover police trailed a grey SUV for nearly an hour across north Oklahoma City.

Just before 3 p.m., marked police cars attempted to stop the driver.

The driver continued on MacArthur Blvd briefly before turning into a gas station parking lot.

The driver surrendered to police shortly after.

The driver was arrested on complaints of armed robbery. He allegedly attacked a man in NW Oklahoma City with a hammer.

The driver has been identified as 53-year-old Kevin Gilmore.

This is a developing story, we will update as we learn more.