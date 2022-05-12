Police Chase Ends In NW Oklahoma City, Suspect In Custody

A police chase came to an end in NW Oklahoma City on Wednesday afternoon after a long undercover pursuit.
Under cover police trailed a grey SUV for nearly an hour across north Oklahoma City.
Just before 3 p.m., marked police cars attempted to stop the driver.
The driver continued on MacArthur Blvd briefly before turning into a gas station parking lot.
The driver surrendered to police shortly after.
The driver was arrested on complaints of armed robbery. He allegedly attacked a man in NW Oklahoma City with a hammer.
The driver has been identified as 53-year-old Kevin Gilmore.
This is a developing story, we will update as we learn more.