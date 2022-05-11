Sassy Mama: Berry Jam
Wednesday, May 11th 2022, 4:54 pm
By:
News 9
Sassy Mama joins News 9 at 4 p.m. to share how to make an easy freezer berry jam.
Ingredients:
- 4 cups mashed berries
- 4 cups granulated sugar
- 1 pouch Certo liquid Fruit Pectin
- 2 tablespoon lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon vanilla or vanilla paste
- Freezer safe plastic container with lids or mason jars with lids & rings
Directions:
- Begin by washing and drying the containers or jars you plan to store the jam in.
- Set aside.
- Rinse your berries and dry them carefully.
- Add berries to a food processor and pulse till smooth.
- Strain the berries through a fine mesh strainer into a bowl.
- Transfer liquid to measure exactly 2 cups.
- Pour the juice into a large bowl and stir in 4 cups of sugar.
- Allow the sugar and fruit to sit for 10-20 minutes.
- Stir periodically to ensure the sugar is completely dissolved.
- Pour 1 pouch of liquid pectin into the strawberry mixture.
- Add the lemon juice and stir for 3 minutes.
- Pour the mixture into the cleaned jars, leaving at least 1/2 inch at the top of the container.
- Put the lids and rings on the jars or lids on freezer containers.
- Let the jam jars sit on the counter for 24 hours and then place in the freezer for up to 1 year.
