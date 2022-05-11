Sassy Mama: Berry Jam


Wednesday, May 11th 2022, 4:54 pm
By: News 9


Sassy Mama joins News 9 at 4 p.m. to share how to make an easy freezer berry jam.

Ingredients:

  1. 4 cups mashed berries
  2. 4 cups granulated sugar
  3. 1 pouch Certo liquid Fruit Pectin
  4. 2 tablespoon lemon juice
  5. 1 teaspoon vanilla or vanilla paste
  6. Freezer safe plastic container with lids or mason jars with lids & rings

Directions:

  1. Begin by washing and drying the containers or jars you plan to store the jam in. 
  2. Set aside.
  3. Rinse your berries and dry them carefully. 
  4. Add berries to a food processor and pulse till smooth. 
  5. Strain the berries through a fine mesh strainer into a bowl. 
  6. Transfer liquid to measure exactly 2 cups. 
  7. Pour the juice into a large bowl and stir in 4 cups of sugar. 
  8. Allow the sugar and fruit to sit for 10-20 minutes. 
  9. Stir periodically to ensure the sugar is completely dissolved. 
  10. Pour 1 pouch of liquid pectin into the strawberry mixture. 
  11. Add the lemon juice and stir for 3 minutes. 
  12. Pour the mixture into the cleaned jars, leaving at least 1/2 inch at the top of the container. 
  13. Put the lids and rings on the jars or lids on freezer containers. 
  14. Let the jam jars sit on the counter for 24 hours and then place in the freezer for up to 1 year.

