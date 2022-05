Wednesday, May 11th 2022, 2:06 pm

By: News On 6, News 9

School Bonds Worth $200 Million Could Soon Be On Ballot

Stillwater residents could soon vote on $200 million worth of school bonds for Stillwater Public Schools.

The board of education announced its plans during a meeting Tuesday night.

The funds would go towards building improvements across the district over 10 years.

Right now, it's unclear when the proposal would go before voters.