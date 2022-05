Wednesday, May 11th 2022, 1:29 pm

By: News On 6, News 9

Arizona Driver Has Gun Pulled On Him In Road Rage Incident

A driver said he had a gun pointed at his face during a road rage incident.

Francisco Garcia said he was driving home when the driver next to him started swerving in his lane.

Garcia said he cut the driver off to avoid being hit.

He said the driver caught up to him at a red light. Dash camera video shows the other driver pulling a gun.

Authorities in Avondale are trying to identify the man.