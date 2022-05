Wednesday, May 11th 2022, 12:44 pm

By: News 9

A small plane crashed Wednesday morning near Marshall.

The plane crashed just before 11:30 a.m.

The Logan Co. Sheriff said the pilot of the plane was injured, but no other injuries are known at this time.

According to OHP, no one else was aboard the plane.

